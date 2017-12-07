  • Вопрос без рабочей ссылки на проблему считается риторическим. Без ссылки и скриншота - провокацией!
  • Темы озаглавленные с маленькой буквы или капсом удаляются без предупреждения!

Решено Точка в url заменяется на "тире"

R

RuNet

Новичок
Как сделать так, чтобы в адресной строке оставалась точка, а не тире?
 
R

RuNet

Новичок
ADv написал(а):
All dots(.) in Wordpress Permalink - Stack Overflow
Нажмите для раскрытия...
Благодарю, указал код в файле function.php активированной темы, заменил в ссылке товара тире на точку, обновил, всё заработало!
Код: 
<?php

remove_filter('sanitize_title', 'sanitize_title_with_dashes');
function sanitize_title_with_dots_and_dashes($title) {
        $title = strip_tags($title);
        // Preserve escaped octets.
        $title = preg_replace('|%([a-fA-F0-9][a-fA-F0-9])|', '---$1---', $title);
        // Remove percent signs that are not part of an octet.
        $title = str_replace('%', '', $title);
        // Restore octets.
        $title = preg_replace('|---([a-fA-F0-9][a-fA-F0-9])---|', '%$1', $title);
        $title = remove_accents($title);
        if (seems_utf8($title)) {
                if (function_exists('mb_strtolower')) {
                        $title = mb_strtolower($title, 'UTF-8');
                }
                $title = utf8_uri_encode($title);
        }
        $title = strtolower($title);
        $title = preg_replace('/&.+?;/', '', $title); // kill entities
        $title = preg_replace('/[^%a-z0-9 ._-]/', '', $title);
        $title = preg_replace('/\s+/', '-', $title);
        $title = preg_replace('|-+|', '-', $title);
        $title = trim($title, '-');
        $title = str_replace('-.-', '.', $title);
        $title = str_replace('-.', '.', $title);
        $title = str_replace('.-', '.', $title);
        $title = preg_replace('|([^.])\.$|', '$1', $title);
        $title = trim($title, '-'); // yes, again
        return $title;
}
add_filter('sanitize_title', 'sanitize_title_with_dots_and_dashes'); ?>
 
  • Like
Реакции: qwer
Войдите или зарегистрируйтесь для ответа.
Сверху Снизу